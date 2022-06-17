Qatar is keen on enhancing trade between GCC

SHAFAQNA-Qatar is keen on enhancing trade and economic cooperation between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state members as well as boost intra-Gulf trade, a top official said on Wednesday.

Prior to the 2017 blockade, around 60% of Qatari trade moved through either Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the Federation of GCC Chambers in Muscat, Qatar Chamber’s Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani joined in with discussions to address ways in which the Gulf private sector could be developed further, as well as means of boosting economic and commercial cooperation.

It comes as Qatar’s trade surplus increased by 86.8% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2022, as the country’s exports sized up quicker than its imports.

Soyece : dohanews