SHAFAQNA-A bomb blast at a mosque in northern Afghanistan killed at least one worshipper and wounded seven others during Friday midday prayers, police said.

The explosion occurred in the northern province of Kunduz in a district where dozens of worshippers had been killed in April in a similar bomb attack.

Provincial police spokesman Qari Obaidullah Abedi said one worshipper had been killed in Friday’s blast at the Alif Birdi mosque in Imam Shahib district.

“The explosives were placed inside the mosque. The blast occurred when worshippers were offering Friday prayers,” he told AFP.

A medic at the provincial hospital confirmed the toll of dead and wounded. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Source : arabnews