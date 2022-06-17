Iran’s FM: Iran won’t leave result-oriented talks

“Iran won’t distance itself from result-oriented talks,” Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a tweet on Friday.

“Abiding by Majlis law, we continue talks & call on US to be realistic & abandon sanctions lunacy; & on IAEA to focus on technical duties instead of adopting politicized approach,” he added.

He wrapped up his tweet, saying: “We NEVER hesitate to neutralize sanctions.”

Iran and the P4+1, namely China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, have been talking for over a year for a possible return of the US to the 2015 nuclear deal which was put at risk of death by US withdrawal in 2018.

The talks have been halted for about three months, because the US has avoided to remove sanctions against Iran.