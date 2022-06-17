A painting of a veiled woman to be shown in US Congress for a year+ Photo

SHAFAQNA– A painting of a veiled Muslim girl on which the phrase “My hijab strengthens me” is written in Arabic, has been selected to be displayed at the US Capitol for a year.

This painting was painted by an Arab-American student.

This came after Sally Al-Muqallani, a New York Art High School student, won the 2022 Congressional Art Competition in her area.

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her official Instagram account that Sally’s painting was chosen to be displayed in Congress because it narrates the fight against hatred against the Hijab.

She added: “This painting is a tool for self-expression and empowerment of young women.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez added:

The artist’s painting of a young Muslim woman is strongly opposed to stereotypical images of Islam and the Hijab, and the yellow Hijab and its dark background astonish the viewer. Beautiful art comes with a strong message, and it expresses my logic too.”

The Muslim student told the media that through this work, she hopes that every veiled girl will feel comfortable and confident while wearing her Hijab, because it shows her protection and power in society.

On the other hand, the Council on American-Islamic Relations praised the action of the congresswoman for choosing this painting.

The US Congress holds this art competition every year under the auspices of its members across the country, and the drawings of the winners are displayed in the Congress building for a year.

Source: Shafaqna Persian