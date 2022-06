SHAFAQNA-Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will visit Turkey next week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The visit, announced by Erdogan on Friday and scheduled for June 22, will be MBS’s first visit to Turkey since the brutal 2018 killing of Saudi insider-turned-critic Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, which shocked the world and dealt a heavy blow to ties between the regional rivals.

Source : aljazeera