Rights groups urge Saudi Arabia to not use Hajj to crack down on dissidents

SHAFAQNA-Several rights organization surged Saudi Arabia to not use Hajj to crack down on dissidents.

They have accused Saudi Arabia of politicizing the Hajj pilgrimage and repressing opponents.

Several human rights groups and Muslim organisations have joined a campaign condemning Saudi authorities for allegedly using the Hajj pilgrimage as a means of oppression, either by barring certain Muslims from attending or luring others into the country, only to have them arrested and deported to countries where they are at risk.

The Sanad Rights Foundation said in a statement on Thursday that Saudi authorities were using the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages as a means to “repress dissidents” who challenged the country’s policies.

“The Saudi government adamantly and repeatedly politicises the Two Holy Mosques of Makkah and Medina, and made Hajj and Umrah a tool of repression, a means of eliminating opponents, and a way of supporting some authoritarian regimes,” it said.

Source : IQNA