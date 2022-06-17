SHAFAQNA-Qatar 2022 becomes first FIFA World Cup™ to achieve international sustainability certification.

The operational arm of FIFA and the Host Country for the delivery of the tournament – has achieved ISO 20121 certification..

The certification was granted after an extensive audit process that was initiated during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ – which was held exactly a year before the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO, Q22, said: “Sustainability has been at the heart of Qatar 2022 from the start, and the independent recognition of the delivery of best practices reflects our enduring commitment to it. Among the many legacies of this tournament, sustainability is a critical element of planning and preparation that teams across Q22, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and FIFA have been focused on, and I hope future tournament organisers will look to us as a model for hosting a mega-event.”

Source : qatar2022