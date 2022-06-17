English
International Shia News Agency

Qatar 2022 becomes first FIFA World Cup to achieve international sustainability certification

0
Qatar 2022

SHAFAQNA-Qatar 2022 becomes first FIFA World Cup™ to achieve international sustainability certification.

The operational arm of FIFA and the Host Country for the delivery of the tournament – has achieved ISO 20121 certification..

The certification was granted after an extensive audit process that was initiated during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021™ – which was held exactly a year before the first FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East and Arab world.

Nasser Al Khater, CEO, Q22, said: “Sustainability has been at the heart of Qatar 2022 from the start, and the independent recognition of the delivery of best practices reflects our enduring commitment to it. Among the many legacies of this tournament, sustainability is a critical element of planning and preparation that teams across Q22, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and FIFA have been focused on, and I hope future tournament organisers will look to us as a model for hosting a mega-event.”

Source : qatar2022

Related posts

Qatar is keen on enhancing trade between GCC

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar to pitch 1000 Bedouin style tents for fans

asadian

Asia breaks record in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

asadian

World Cup 2022 may have ‘Robot Linesmen’

asadian

World Cup 2022: Qatar & Turkey team up to discuss security

asadian

India: Hindu Extremists launch ‘#BoycottQatarAirways’ campaign after Doha’s stance on Indian officials insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.