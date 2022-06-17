English
International Shia News Agency

Secretary General of OPEC visits Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine+ Photos

0

SHAFAQNA- Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, visited the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) in Najaf Ashraf.

The Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) arrived in Najaf Ashraf province this evening and was welcomed by the officials of this province and Astan Quds Alavi.

Barkindo wore the traditional Iraqi costume during his pilgrimage to the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S) to express his love for the Iraqi people.

He traveled to Baghdad to attend the unveiling of an OPEC history book which is scheduled to be held next Sunday in the presence of the Iraqi Minister of Oil.

The ceremony is being held in Baghdad to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of OPEC.

Iraq, with its oil-based economy, is one of the main members of OPEC; The country’s total revenue from oil exports in 2021 reached about $ 75.6 billion.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Barham Salih: Najaf Ashraf is a symbol of moderation

asadian

Iraq: Representatives of Sadr faction sign resignation letters

asadian

Najaf: Congress on life of Grand Ayatollah Hakim at Imam Ali’s (AS) Shrine [photos]

asadian

Imam Ali’s (AS) Shrine in Najaf: Congress on the life of the Grand Ayatollah Hakim [photos]

asadian

Photos: Washing holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) after heavy dust storm

asadian

Iraq: Former Lebanese Information Minister visits holy shrines in Najaf & Karbala [photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.