Shia answers: Did Islam exist before the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA- Did Islam exist before Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

Islam has a general meaning and includes all divine religions; That is, every religion in its own era is a true example of Islam. But considering the distortion of the religions of the past on the one hand and the end of the sending of the new prophet (Khatamiyyah) on the other hand, the last divine religion that is an example of Islam and submission to God is the religion of “Islam” which was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

For this reason, Islam is now termed to refer to the religion that was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); As a result, it has no historical background before him.

“Islam” in its literal sense means “submission”, “surrender”. From this perspective, the religion of Islam means a religion that calls people to submit to God’s commands and promotes the divine way of life.

For this reason, in several verses, God introduces Islam as a religion that has a history before the Biʿtha of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and includes all divine religions.

For example, these two verses should be noted: “Divine grace is neither by your wishes nor those of the People of the Book! Whoever commits evil will be rewarded accordingly, and they will find no protector or helper besides Allah.” (Surah An-Nisa, verse 123)

“Say, ˹O’ Prophet,˺ “O’ People of the Book! Let us come to common terms: that we will worship none but Allah (SWT), associate none with God, nor take one another as lords instead of Allah.” But if they turn away, then say, “Bear witness that we have submitted ˹to Allah (SWT) alone˺.” (Surah Aal-e ‘Imran, Ayah 64)

