Neuroscientist: Direct and indirect contribution of spirituality to health

SHAFAQNA- The neuroscientist Andrew Newberg has studied the effects of spirituality through the techniques of neuroscience for several years. Spirituality has some benefits owing to lifestyle changes that it promotes. We are able to better deal with different life stressors such as problems with jobs, relationships, or health when we have more people in our social support network. Likewise, one of the teachings of most religions to people is to abstain from a lot of risky behaviors which can be very harmful to our mental health and well-being.

Newberg referred to helpfulness of religious dietary restrictions as indirect effects of spirituality, since diet can have a role in emotional and mental health. Cognition improvements and reductions in stress, anxiety, and depression are direct effects of spirituality. One of the newest studies of a spiritual retreat program revealed remarkable changes to the areas of the brain which release dopamine and serotonin. These areas are involved in cognition and emotional health. Newberg has considerably played a part to the development of neurotheology, the study of the intersection of faith and neuroscience. It is a little like the study of mindfulness meditation. More importantly, mindfulness can noticeably improve health and well-being.

Source: Discovery Institute