SHAFAQNA- Coronavirus pandemic has deepened faith of almost half of religious Americans. In order to explore how Americans rely upon their beliefs and practices for comfort and guidance, PsychicReading.com has published a new survey report. Respondents should describe how their religious or spiritual beliefs were changed by the pandemic. Spirituality and religion have a vital role in most people’s lives. This is because they are connected to a higher power outside of themselves by it. Also, survey results indicate increased number of religious Americans since 2017.

According to the report, many Americans become involved in different spiritual practices despite personal convictions. Similarly, horoscopes are popular among Americans who say they are both spiritual and religious. Meditation is also practiced among some religious and spiritual individuals. PsychicReading.com offers services across the United States and Canada including guidance on love, finance, and life by psychic professionals; offering informational resources to train consumers; choosing a psychic; and providing a comprehensive directory of psychic professionals.

Source: PsychicReading.com