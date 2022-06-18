English
Rights groups condemn USA president’s Saudi Arabia visit

SHAFAQNA-Rights groups fear Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia will endanger dissidents abroad and restrict civil liberties domestically.

Abdullah Alaoudh, of the thinktank Democracy for the Arab World Now and son of jailed cleric Salman al-Odah, said: “Right before inauguration, he [Biden] said he will be sure to protect Saudi dissidents – those were his words. We’re not protected by someone shaking hands with the same person who is threatening us every day and taking our families hostage due to our activism here in the US.”

Alaoudh said next month’s visit to the kingdom was “a betrayal”.

“It’s a betrayal of me, who has been threatened every day, it’s sanctioning the authorities trying to execute my father, banning my family from travel, arresting my family members and threatening everyone I know simply because they know me.”

Source : theguardian

