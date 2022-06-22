Expert: Russia wants to advance its interests with “energy tools”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A senior Russian affairs expert talks about the prospects of the Ukraine war and its impact on the world energy market.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Dr. Mahmoud Shouri said: Russia’s actions these days will have an impact on oil and gas prices in the future. If the prices are not changed much yet, it means that the way Russia plays the game won’t have an immediate impact on oil prices, but we can’t deny that these types of strategies will have a definite impact, especially in a situation where the political situation is moving towards calmness. Today, variables have a huge impact on oil prices in a way that the impact of one factor cannot be accurately estimated, but as the situation becomes more stable and the world markets become normal, the impact of Russia’s strategy on energy prices will appear more and more.

He added: Due to Russia’s control over energy, any price manipulation by them will affect other countries’ decisions. Since Iran is in a critical situation, politically and economically, and is facing sanctions, It will be facing more problems compared to other countries. Naturally, by these kinds of strategies from Russia, Iran will be more affected in the energy market.

The deputy director of the Institute for Iran-Eurasia Studies (IRAS) noted: Russia is in a complicated situation in which to its benefit, it is forced to do whatever it can, to manage the war in Ukraine, In terms of security, politic, and economy, and it’s not surprising. In this situation, Russia wants to advance its interests with energy tools and variable pricing in the energy market. Necessarily it has nothing to do with Iran or any other country. It is an attempt by Russia to make a profit in the market.

