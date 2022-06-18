The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence following demise of Dr. Mahdavi Damghani

SHAFAQNA- Following the demise of Dr. Mahdavi Damghani, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence.

According to Shafaqna, the text of the message reads:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un

The honorable family of the late Ayatollah Mr. Mahdavi Damghani (Damat Tofighat)

Assalamu alaikum wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuhu

The news of the demise of the wise scholar, the great writer Dr. Ahmad Mahdavi Damghani (Rizwanullah Alayh) caused a lot of grief and regret.

The loss of that noble man who possessed worthy scientific perfections and moral virtues, and who had spent many years of his honorable life in research, teaching, and writing, is a sad loss.

I offer my sincere condolences to you dear ones and to the other relatives and followers of the late deceased, and I ask God Almighty to grant him the highest ranks and to provide patience for his family and lovers.

La Hawla Wala Quwwata Illa Billahil Al-Aliyyil Azim

18th Zil’ghada 1443 AH

Ali Al-Hussaini Al-Sistani

Source: Shafaqna Persian