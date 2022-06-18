Hajj 2022: Britain’s quota was slashed to 12,348

SHAFAQNA-Before the pandemic, around 25,000 Muslims from the UK were allocated to go to Hajj each year. But after Saudi Arabia announced that the pilgrimage was to be scaled down in 2022 Britain’s quota was slashed by around half the expected figure to 12,348.

Until a fortnight ago things were looking promising for British Muslims preparing to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Preparations for the annual pilgrimage – which takes place between 7-12 July this year – were smoothly gathering pace.

But then everything suddenly changed.

Hajj tour operators had been given the green light to sell long-anticipated packages to Muslims across the UK, after a painful two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Just 14 to 15 days ago we had the utmost belief that we would be going,” Habibur Rahman, a London-based Hajj tour organiser, tells Middle East Eye. “That’s the feedback we were getting on the ground in Saudi Arabia.”

Source: middleeasteye