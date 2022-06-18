English
International Shia News Agency

Hajj 2022: Britain’s quota was slashed to 12,348

0
Britain’s quota

SHAFAQNA-Before the pandemic, around 25,000 Muslims from the UK were allocated to go to Hajj each year. But after Saudi Arabia announced that the pilgrimage was to be scaled down in 2022 Britain’s quota was slashed by around half the expected figure to 12,348.

Until a fortnight ago things were looking promising for British Muslims preparing to visit Saudi Arabia for Hajj. Preparations for the annual pilgrimage – which takes place between 7-12 July this year – were smoothly gathering pace.

But then everything suddenly changed.

Hajj tour operators had been given the green light to sell long-anticipated packages to Muslims across the UK, after a painful two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“Just 14 to 15 days ago we had the utmost belief that we would be going,” Habibur Rahman, a London-based Hajj tour organiser, tells Middle East Eye. “That’s the feedback we were getting on the ground in Saudi Arabia.”

Source: middleeasteye

Related posts

Rights groups condemn USA president’s Saudi Arabia visit

asadian

Saudis announce discovery of historical inscription related to Uthman era

asadian

First group of Iraqi pilgrims departed for Hajj [photos]

asadian

USA’s president says he has ‘not yet’ decided on trip to Saudi Arabia

asadian

UN calls on Saudi Arabia to free relatives of former spy chief

asadian

Human rights groups express ‘deep concerns’ over Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.