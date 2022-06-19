English
ME expert: “Possibility of announcing end of Yemeni war during Biden’s visit to region”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- “Biden’s visit to the region is likely to mark the end of the Yemeni war, although it should have ended much earlier٫” An expert on regional issues said.

Concerning the Biden’s trip to the Middle East in the next two months and its impact on regional developments, Mosayeb Naimi, an expert on regional issues, said: “Biden’s visit to the region will focus more on the consequences of the Ukraine war, which is needed to supply some of the energy needed by European countries, as well as to prevent Russian influence in the region, otherwise the US, Saudi Arabia and Israel are constantly talking.”

He added: “Although the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi has overshadowed US-Saudi relations in the past, many believe that this will not be able to weigh on Saudi Arabia’s extensive relations with the United States.
Bin Salman is currently traveling to several countries in the region to improve his prestige. Also in the case of Israel, the United States and the regime support each other. Although Israel intends to ratify and implement the Abraham Accords, it will not succeed.”

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program and its impact on regional developments, Naimi said: “This has little effect on regional relations
And it is possible that Biden’s visit to the region will mark the end of the Yemeni war, although the war should have ended much earlier.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

