‘Super Eid’ celebration planned on Eid Al-Adha at US Bank Stadium

SHAFAQNA-A large-scale celebration of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha will be held at US Bank Stadium for the first time since coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say that over 34,000 people gathered at the stadium to observe Eid al-Adha in 2018. This year’s July celebration is expected to attract an even larger group of people. Festivities start at 7 a.m. with three different morning prayers followed by a carnival with rides.

“This year will be the largest Eid celebration on this side of the hemisphere,” said Rev. JaNaé Bates, communications director of the faith coalition Isaiah, during a news conference Friday.

Source : startribune