Message of condolence from office of Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani (RA) on demise of Dr Mahdavi Damghani

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Saafi Golpaygani (RA) issued a message of condolence on the occasion of the demise of the esteemed scholar Dr. Mahdavi Damghani.

The full text of the statement is as follows:

In the name of Allah

‘Indeed we belong to Allah and to Him do we indeed return’.

The news of the demise of the revered scholar, Dr. Ahmad Mahdavi Damghani, was received with great sorrow and grief. The honorable writer and devotee of the Infallible Household and the Pure Progeny (peace be upon them), spent his blessed life in the service of publishing and propagating the enlightening knowledge of the Quran and the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and trained many students.

His devotion for the Infallible Imams (A.S), particularly for Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (A.S), was known to all. My honorable father, Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpaygani (may Allah be pleased with him), praised him vehemently for this spirit and considered him an example of an educated and pious man.

I express my heartfelt condolences to all the honorable scholars, the Holy seminaries and to the dignified and noble family of Late Mahdavi Damghani. I request Allah (SWT) to raise the departed soul in the company of Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad (Peace be upon them), and to grant beautiful patience and great reward to the honorable survivors.

17th Dhul Qa’dah, 1443 Hijrah.

Mohammad Hasan Saafi

Source: Saafi.com