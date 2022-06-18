English
Spokesman of Masjid Al-Haram calls for insulting prophets to be considered as a crime

SHAFAQNA- The spokesman of Masjid Al-Haram, emphasizing that insulting the prophets is a crime, called for the international community to criminalize it.

Speaking at Friday prayer sermons, Abdullah al-Jahani called on countries around the world and international organizations to criminalize insulting the prophets, saying: “Trying to insult the Messenger of God and the Umm Al-Mu’minin will not harm the religion of Islam because God has honored the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and humiliated his enemies.”

He emphasized: “The greatest companionship with the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the emission of the virtues of that Imam and the introduction of the way of lifestyle and the dissemination of the values ​​of Islam and its teachings.”

Statements by two officials affiliated with India’s ruling party in insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) have sparked a wave of protests around the world.

In this regard, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Iran, Qatar and Kuwait, in protest of such statements, summoned the Indian ambassadors and presented their protest to him.

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

