Iran & Turkey FMs discuss regional development

Çavuşoğlu once again extended an invitation to Amirabdollahian to visit Turkey and expressed hope that continued negotiations between the officials of the two countries will help boost bilateral ties and increase their cooperation.

Amirabdollahian thanked Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and reaffirmed Tehran’s determination to boost ties with Turkey more than ever before.

The top Iranian diplomat also expressed hope that the two sides will hold more consultations in a bid to further expand bilateral relations.