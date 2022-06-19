MEM: Saudi Arabia outsourced new Hajj system to company with ties to India’s extremist government

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has partially outsourced the Hajj pilgrimage process to a company with ties to India’s far-right ruling party .

Last week, Riyadh announced that potential Hajj pilgrims from Europe, United States, and Australia will now need to apply for visas and permits for the pilgrimage via the online government portal Motawif, with the intention of reportedly cracking down on “fake” travel agencies and fraud.

That new process – in which those selected would win their place through an “automated lottery” system and purchase their accommodation and flights directly with the Saudi government – signified a major overnight shift which essentially scrapped the decades-old system of using approved travel agencies.

In what further draws shade on the controversial change, however, it has now been revealed that the Motawif portal and its online application system has at least one investor with close ties to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has implemented anti-Muslim policies and plays a role in the persecution of Muslims throughout India.

Source : middleeastmonitor