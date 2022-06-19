Muslim woman fighting Islamophobia in Spain’s African enclave

SHAFAQNA- Muslim woman ‘s outspokenness against a rising Spanish far right in Ceuta has turned her into a national symbol in the fight against hate speech and inequality.

On the main street of Ceuta, the autonomous Spanish enclave of 85,000 people in North Africa bordering Morocco, Fatima Hamed Hossain greets everyone who crosses her path with a smile and a hello in Spanish and Darija, the Moroccan-Arabic dialect.

Charismatic, self-made and from humble beginnings, Hossain’s outspokenness against a rising far right has turned her into a national symbol for the fight against hate speech.

Having first entered the Ceuta political scene in 2007 as part of the Caballas Coalition, a left-wing regionalist organisation, Hossain later left to form her own party, the Movement for Dignity and Citizenship in Ceuta (MDyC).

Among the many occasions when Hossain has stood up to the far right, one of the most memorable came during a plenary session in the summer of 2020 in response to the far-right Vox party and its hardline stance against Islam in a city that is 43 percent Muslim.

Source : middleeasteye