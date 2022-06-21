Iraq: Karbala oil refinery to begin operations next year

SHAFAQNA- Karbala oil refinery will begin operations next year. While announcing a 95% progress in the Karbala oil refinery project, Governor of Karbala announced plans for construction of a 2400 MW power plant next to it. According to a report by Al-Sabah newspaper, Karbala oil refinery is 90% complete and it will begin operations in the first quarter of next year on a trial basis.

In this regard, Nassif Al-khattabi, Governor of Karbala emphasized that the contractor companies of this project are working seriously to complete the project and put it into operation in the first quarter of next year.

He said that an oil production company affiliated with the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and a consortium of several Korean companies are contractors of this project. He added that this project is one of the strategic projects in Iraq and it is going to produce high quality oil proportional to the highest global standards.

Also, he stated that the project will create hundreds of job opportunities for the residents of Karbala province. Moreover, the Governor of Karbala announced that a 2800 MW power plant will be constructed next to this refinery in this province. He stressed that the project will begin operations in two phases and in each phase, 1400 MW electricity will be generated. He added that fuel of these power plants will be provided from Karbala oil refinery and; thus, we will observe a power plant with sustainable production without any problem.

Source: Middle East News