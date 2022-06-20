English
Kuwait handed over 5 smuggled antiquities to Egypt [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait handed over 5 antiquities to Egypt which were seized at the airport for the second time during last several years. Kuwait handed over 5 priceless antiquities to Egypt which were seized at Kuwait international Airport in 2019.

According to a report by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Sultan Al Dawish, Director of Kuwait’s Antiquities and Museums Department at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature announced that after precise examination of these antiquities by experts from universities of Kuwait, Poland and Egypt, it was determined that there were three main antiquities with more than three thousand years old but authenticity of the other two was doubtful.


These antiquities include four statues of rulers of ancient Egypt including Amenhotep III, Amun Ra, a woman dressed in traditional attire, an epigraphy, and statue of Horus that has been depicted with a hawk’s head.
This is the second time that Kuwait hands over smuggled antiquities to Egypt. In 2018, Kuwait, also, handed over the cover of a wooden pharaonic coffin to Egypt that was seized at Kuwait Airport.

Source: Middle East News

