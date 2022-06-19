English
Qatar tops Global Peace Index 2022

Qatar tops Global Peace Index

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has ranked 1st among the countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for the fourth year in a row, according to the Global Peace Index Report for 2022.
While it ranked 23rd globally among 163 countries included in the report on the level of security, advancing by six places over the previous year, as the safest and most secure state.

The Global Peace Index report issued by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) in Australia is based on three main criteria, including: The level of safety and security in society, the extent of domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarization. In addition, there is a host of other criteria related to the internal and external affairs of states.

Source : hukoomi.gov.qa

