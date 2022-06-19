Muslim prayer rooms to appear on Russian highways

SHAFAQNA-The Muftiyat of Tatarstan, together with the Ikhlas mosque and one of the gas stations, launched the Namaz of the Wayfarer project aimed at installing stationary prayer rooms on the federal highways of Russia.

On last Thursday, the first room opened its doors – on the 710th kilometer of the M-7 highway in the village of Sine-Kinchery of the Chuvash Republic.

It is built of sandwich panels, equipped with a bathroom and a place for ablution), electricity and water supply, heated floors, online cameras. The total area of the prayer room is 15 sq. meters, the capacity is up to ten people. The room consists of three compartments – an entrance area, a bathroom and a prayer room.

Currently, three more similar rooms are ready for opening in the Nizhny Novgorod region and Chuvashia.

The organizers plan to open 24 stationary musalla (places for praying) on ​​the M-7 and M-5 highways in seven regions of the country – Vladimir, Penza and Nizhny Novgorod regions, Chuvashia, Mari El, Tatarstan and Bashkiria.

Source : ABNA