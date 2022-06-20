Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad: War & murder raging in Middle East under title of “religion”

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad stated that unfortunately with unrealistic interpretations, misunderstandings and religious distortions, human beings have subconsciously turned to polytheism and fought with others in the name of religion.Today, war, bloodshed and murder are raging in the Middle East, but under the title and in the shadow of “religion”.

Press conference of the sixth meeting of the Iranian Scientific Association for Peace Studies at the International Level, entitled “Religions and Peacebuilding in the Third Millennium; Capacities and Challenges “was held with the presence and speech of Ayatollah Dr. Seyed Mostafa Mohaghegh Damad.

Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad stated: “Studying the Abrahamic and monotheistic religions leads us to the conclusion that the main goal of the divine religions has been to achieve peace and friendship among humanity, and if we want to summarize the mission of the divine prophets in this world, After teaching monotheism is creating peace and friendship.”

He continued: “Even in my opinion, these two issues are related to each other, that is, monotheism is connected to peace and human friendship.”

Stating that history shows that the first war between human beings was caused by polytheism, he continued: “The fact that everyone believes in one god and denies another is the beginning of conflict and bloodshed, and therefore my personal opinion is that if our goal is peace and friendship among people, we should try to realize the concept of monotheism and Introduce it to people.”

He continued: “The realization of peace and friendship among people was the main goal of the divine prophets, but we see that unfortunately with unrealistic interpretations, misunderstandings and religious distortions, human beings have subconsciously turned to polytheism and fought with others in the name of religion.”

Ayatollah Mohaghegh Damad emphasized: “In our time, in our region, the Middle East, war, bloodshed and murder have flared up, but unfortunately in the name and the shadow of religion, and all this is due to misunderstanding and misinterpretation of religion.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian