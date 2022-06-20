Largest “operational plan” to hold exceptional smart Hajj

SHAFAQNA- Saudi officials have announced the launch of the “largest operational plan” to hold an exceptional intelligent Hajj after the Corona pandemic.

During the press conference of Saudi officials, which was attended by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah and Abdul-Rahman Al-Sudais, the director of the two holy shrines, while unveiling the largest Hajj operation plan in 1443, Al-Rabiah revealed his country’s determination to gradually increase the number of pilgrims to the Sacred House of God based on health requirements to ensure their safety.

Al-Sudais also said in a speech that the use of new technologies, applications and artificial intelligence are the prominent features of this year’s Hajj.

He continued: “This operational plan is the largest in history after the Corona pandemic, which includes 10 axes and is implemented by 10,000 employees.”

144 gates have been equipped for group pilgrims and the Al-Mataf courtyard has been allocated only for pilgrims, and also, special prayer halls have been identified in the basement of Al-Mataf courtyard and the first and ground floors for Tawaf,” Al-Sudais said.

