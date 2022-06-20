Investigating the effects of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) blood in the world and the effects of his light in the higher worlds (Part 4)

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

In the final section, we summarize the discussion:

In the previous sections, by examining the effects of the light of Imam Hussain (A.S), we mentioned that God made him as a Safinat an-Najah (The ark of salvation) for the future, who guides the people boarded the ship with his light until the time of the reappearance of Imam az-Zaman (A.J).

In fact, according to the hadith “Verily Hussein is the shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation,” these two issues of Misbah al-Huda and Safinat an-Najah (The shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation), are both necessary for humanity to be saved, and God has given both of them to Imam Hussain (A.S).

It is interesting that Imam’s aspect of being Misbah al-Huda and Safinat an-Najah (The shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation) is not only for Shias and Muslims, and this ship is very spacious and its captain is very kind and helps anyone who comes to him. Like the time of Ashura, when he also helped people like Hur ibn Yazid Riyahi! And God, in order to show His miracle and love more, has set time periods in the world so that the light of Imam Hussain (A.S) will be more prevalent in the world so that even the sinners can benefit from the divine guidance under the influence of his light.

One of these periods is Arbaeen Hussaini in recent years, when God increases the intensity of the light of Imam Hussain (A.S) in the world and the hearts of the people to such an extent that even that polytheist or infidel from the other side of the world is also affected and joins the caravan of Karbala.

Therefore, in order to go to the path of reappearance, which Arbaeen walk is its prelude, we need Imam Hussain (A.S), his enlightenment and also his help to be on his lifeboat and in these days, we must desperately ask God Almighty to give the most benefit to the Shias from Imam Hussain’s two aspects of being Misbah al-Huda and Safinat an-Najah (The shining light of guidance and the ark of salvation) so that they can pave the way for the reappearance of Imam az-Zaman (A.J).

For this reason, we see that Imam Hussain (A.S) played the most important role in the reappearance of the Imam Mahdi (A.J), and it was mainly because of this that God placed such qualities for him.

And now we can understand to some extent the importance of the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) and the reason why all the prophets (A.S) went to Karbala, even the prophets before the event of Ashura like Prophet Adam (A.S) and Prophet Abraham (A.S).

Imam Zayn al-Abidin (A.S) said: “There is no prophet who has not visited Karbala and has not stopped there…”(Ma’ali al-Sabtin, Mohammad Mehdi Haeri Mazandarani, vol. 1, p. 109)

So they did not go to the land of Karbala just to visit Imam Hussain (A.S)! And Karbala has been a classroom to prepare for the light of guidance and to move towards the reappearance of Imam az-Zaman (A.J).