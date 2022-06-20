SHAFAQNA-Arab League stresses right of return for Palestinians refugees that have been forced to leave their homes since the establishment of Israel in 1948.

In a statement to mark UN World Refugees Day on Monday, the bloc also said compensation and restoration of property should be looked into, emphasising the importance of ensuring the protection of displaced Palestinians as well as the refugees and immigrants.

It also called for the protection of Palestinians forced out of their homes in 1948 by the illegal Israeli occupation and in 1967.

Source : dohanews