Iraqis ranked first among tourists for visiting Iran

SHAFAQNA- Statistics show that Iraqi citizens ranked first among foreign tourists entering Iran in 2021.
Statistics by the World Travel and Tourism Council show that foreign tourists have expended 2.5 billion dollars in 2021 in Iran. This figure has increased by 31.3% compared to the previous year.

Among foreign tourists, Iraqi citizens who traveled to Iran in 2021 have a higher share than other countries and according to the statistics, 34% of foreign tourists who entered Iran in that year were from Iraq. After Iraqi citizens, Turkish citizens ranked second for visiting Iran in 2021. Pakistani tourists ranked third with 10%, Azerbaijan ranked fourth with 9%, and Kuwait ranked fifth with 2%, respectively.

Source: Middle East News

