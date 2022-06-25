Burqa Palace: A castle that narrates Islamic history

SHAFAQNA- Burqa Palace that was built in year 700 AD during the reign of Al-Walid bin Abdul Malik narrates Islamic history.

In a geographical location that is adjacent to Syria from north and to Iraq from east and at a distance of 260 km from Amman, Jordan’s capital, Al-Ruwaished area in Jordan has still maintained an ancient monument.

Burqa Palace was situated in the depths of Al-Ruwaished desert and at a distance of 22 km from the city. It was built during the reign of Al-Walid bin Abdul Malik in year 700 AD.

Burqa Palace is one of the ancient Islamic palaces which was built of black basalt that exists in that region.

Although most stones of this building have fallen due to weather conditions or manipulation, this palace still narrates the Islamic history and wisdom of antecedents in choosing special places to ensure security and maintain stability of the caliphate.

Source: Al-Quds-Al-Arabi