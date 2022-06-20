MEM: Too early to talk about re-opening our embassy in Saudi Arabia,Iran says

SHAFAQNA-The Iranian Foreign Ministry said today that it is “too early” to talk about re-opening Tehran’s embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, said in televised press conference: “It is too early to talk about the reopening of embassies by Tehran and Riyadh.”

This was in response to a question raised by a reporter on whether Iranian pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for Hajj indicates the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Last week, the first convoy of Iranian pilgrims set off for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, the first such trip by Iranians in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Riyadh and Tehran consider the Hajj file separate from any diplomatic conflicts.

Since 2021, Baghdad has hosted talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to end the estrangement between the two which began in 2016 and to reach understandings regarding the conflicts between them in a number of files, the most prominent of which is the war in Yemen and the nuclear programme. The most recent talks were held in April.

Source: middleeastmonitor