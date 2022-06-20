English
International Shia News Agency

EU’s top diplomat: Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports is a war crime

0
Russia's blockade of Ukrainian grain exports

SHAFAQNA-Russia is committing a war crime by blocking the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said.

Ukraine is one of the top wheat suppliers globally, but its shipments have stalled and more than 20 million tonnes of grain have been trapped in silos since Russia invaded the country in February and subsequently blocked its ports.

Russia denies responsibility for the food crisis, blaming it on Western sanctions imposed on Moscow that have led to a jump in global food prices and warnings by the United Nations of hunger in poorer countries that rely heavily on imported grain.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called on Russia to open up the Black Sea routes crucial for exporting any larger quantity of Ukrainian grain.

“One cannot imagine that millions of tonnes of wheat remain blocked in Ukraine while in the rest of the world people are suffering hunger,” he told reporters as he arrived for the talks in Luxembourg. “This is a real war crime.”

Source : reuters

Related posts

Muslim prayer rooms to appear on Russian highways

asadian

European Affairs Expert: War in Ukraine causes controversy among some countries

asadian

Arab League’s Secretary-General: West pressuring Arab states to condemn Russia’s operation in Ukraine

asadian

Interview: Consequences of Ukraine War on Middle East

asadian

Russia: Number of Mosques growing in 30 years

asadian

USA highlights China, Saudi Arabia & Afghanistan violations in religious freedom report

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.