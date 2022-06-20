PCBS: 6.4m Palestinians are refugees

SHAFAQNA-Some 6.4 million Palestinians are registered as refugees by, an official Palestinian report revealed today.

The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) released the details to mark World Refugee Day, saying that 28.4 per cent of Palestinian refugees live in 58 UNRWA camps.

The report noted that there are ten camps in Jordan, nine in Syria, 12 in Lebanon, 19 in the occupied West Bank and eight in the occupied and besieged Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the actual number of refugees is expected to be higher as the figures do not include Palestinians who were displaced in the period after 1949 and until the eve of the war in 1967. It also does not include those who were displaced after the 1967 war.

The total Palestinian population around the world last year reached about 14 million, which indicates that the Palestinian population has risen ten-fold since the 1948 Nakba.

Population estimates suggest that the population in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, at the end of 2021 reached 3.2 million and about 2.1 Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip.

As for the Jerusalem governorate, the number of residents reached 477,000 at the end of last year, about 65 per cent (308,000 people) reside in East Jerusalem, which the Israeli occupation annexed after occupying the West Bank in 1967.

Based on these statistics, Palestinians make up 49.9 per cent of the population residing in historical Palestine, while the Israelis make up 50.1 per cent of the population, taking up over 85 per cent of the total area of historical Palestine.

Source : middleeastmonitor