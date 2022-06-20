Kuwait to witness longest day in Persian Gulf on Tuesday

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait will see the longest day of the year, 14 hours and two minutes versus 9 hours and 58 minutes at night, on Tuesday, according to Al-Ojairi Scientific Center.

Public Relation Director in Al-Ojairi Scientific Center, Khaled Al-Jamaan, said the phenomenon happens in Kuwait due to its geographical location at the northern end of the Persian Gulf region.

He said that this event is repeated every year because of the apparent movement of sunlight and its maximum extent in the Northern Hemisphere, and its effect is limited to the heat, which intensifies every year during this period.

Source: Shafaqna Persian