Turkiye: Tourist arrivals grow 90% in 2021

SHAFAQNA- Foreign tourist arrivals in Turkiye grew 90 percent in 2021. The number of foreign tourists visiting Turkiye will reach 19 million people as of end-June, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.

“Data for the first six months of this year and reservations are very encouraging. Our growth target for 2022 is at least 40 percent,” Ersoy said at a meeting in the southern province of Antalya’s Serik district, recalling that foreign tourist arrivals in the country increased by 90 percent.

The minister noted that campaigns aimed at promoting Turkiye have been launched in 200 countries and advertisement deals have been signed with around 170 tour operations from 43 countries. As part of those efforts, around 3,000 people, including journalists, officials from tour operators, and influencers have been hosted in the country, according to Ersoy.

Source: Hurriyet Daily News