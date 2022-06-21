Dohanewss: Israel’s blockade is tackling Gazan fans out of Qatar World Cup

SHAFAQNA-A crippling Israeli blockade on Gaza has left football fans in the besieged enclave with little to no hope nor breakthrough to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year.

FIFA must now review its agenda to balance out any and all discrimination that has for years prevented football in Palestine to truly flourish.

Imposed in 2007, Israel’s siege has been a major obstacle for Gazans for more than 15 years. With more than 2 million Gazans facing strict measures that severely impede their movement, Gaza has been described as the largest open-air prison in the world.

This year’s Qatar World Cup will kick off from 21 November to 18 December. As the first such FIFA World Cup tournament to be hosted in the Middle East, Qatar 2022 is a highly-anticipated event for most Arabs in the region, in particular Gazans who are facing an added obstacle due to Israel’s apartheid.

Consequently, an exponential increase in travel demands to Qatar among Gazan fans is expected.

Source : dohanews