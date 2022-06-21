English
Saudi Crown Prince visits Egypt

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has arrived in Cairo on the first leg of a Middle East tour.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received MBS at the airport on Monday evening, a courtesy to the de facto Saudi leader, who is a steady financial backer of the Egyptian government.

Both leaders are scheduled to hold talks in the country’s presidential palace in Cairo on Tuesday. They will discuss “regional and wider international political affairs”, said Bassam Radi, a spokesman for el-Sisi.

The Saudi crown prince will then depart to Jordan for talks with its monarch, King Abdullah II, also a close ally of Saudi Arabia.

Source : aljazeera

