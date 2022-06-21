France: Court blocks Grenoble’s bid to allow full-body swimsuit

SHAFAQNA-A top French court has blocked a bid to allow full-body swimsuits for women at municipal pools in the city of Grenoble.

The Council of State, France’s top administrative court, said on Tuesday that “very selective exception to the rules to satisfy religious demands… risks affecting the proper functioning of public services and equal treatment of their users”.

The all-in-one swimsuit, used by some Muslim women to cover their bodies and hair while bathing, is a controversial issue in France.

Led by Mayor Eric Piolle, a member of the Green Party, the city of Grenoble in May changed its swimming pool rules to allow all types of bathing suits, not just traditional swimming costumes for women and trunks for men, which were mandated before.

Source : aljazeera