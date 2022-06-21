Palestinians mark 40 days after Abu Akleh’s murder in a memorial ceremony

SHAFAQNA- In a memorial ceremony marking 40 days since the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces.

High-ranking Palestinian political figures attended the commemoration event, in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh who delivered a speech saying “we have refused to hand over the bullet to them, and we demand that they hand over the weapon that murdered Shireen Abu Aqleh,”

Abu Aqleh was shot and killed last month while covering an Israeli military raid in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinian officials described as an Israeli “war crime.”

An investigation by the Palestinian Authority says that an Israeli soldier shot dead the veteran Palestinian-American Al Jazeera news channel reporter.

The Palestinian probe reflected identical results by many organizations and media outlets including CNN, Al Jazeera, and several other major news organizations who conducted their own investigations.

Abu Aqleh was a household name in the Arab world, the 51-year-old covered, uncovered, and exposed Israeli crimes and Palestinian suffering with on-the-ground TV reporting for 25 years.

Source : ABNA