Saudi Arabia: Hot Weather Forecasted in Mecca & Medina during Hajj

SHAFAQNA-The temperature in the holy cities of Mecca and Medina is expected to witness an increase reaching up to 43.2 degree Celsius during the upcoming Hajj season.

This is according to a report of the Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM report on climatic condition indicated that the average surface temperature in Mecca during the coming Hijri month of Dhul-Hijjah will be higher than the average with an increase of up to a quarter of a degree, while the rain will be around the average with surface winds, often accompanied by sandstorm.

The average temperature will reach the maximum in the month of Dhul Hijjah is 43.2 °C, while at night it tends to be relatively moderate, with an average minimum temperature of 28.8 °C.

The report indicated that the highest relative humidity recorded in Mecca during this month was 93 percent, while the lowest relative humidity was six percent.

The report indicates that the average surface temperatures during the month of Dhul Hijjah in Medina are higher than the average, with an increase of up to half a degree, and the rain will be around with surface winds, often accompanied by sandstorm.

The average maximum temperature is 43 ° C, while at night it tends to be relatively moderate, with an average minimum temperature of 29.8 ° C, with formations of low and medium-altitude clouds.

The climatic data for Medina indicated that the highest relative humidity recorded during this month was 92 percent, while the lowest relative humidity was one percent.

Source : IQNA