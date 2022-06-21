Palestinians urge holding Itikaf at Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Itikaf will start on the evening of Thursday, June 30, and last until Eid al-Adha, which is celebrated on the tenth day of Dhul Hajja. The Palestinian activists said participation in the Itikaf rituals would be part of the struggle against the Zionist occupiers’ attempts to Judaize Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa.

Itikaf, in the Islamic faith, is a particularly commended pious practice consisting of a period of retreat in a mosque, for a certain number of days in accordance with the believer’s own wish.

Those taking part in the spiritual ritual sit in mosques and fast and pray the almighty God during the days of Itikaf (usually in Rajab and Ramadhan).

Given the escalation of Zionist settlers’ incursions into the mosque in recent months, Palestinian youths hold Itikaf and invite each other to go to the mosque all over the year.

According to Davoud Shihab, an official with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, the resistance supports massive participation of Palestinians at Itikaf in Al-Aqsa Mosque.:

Source: IQNA