USA: Senate advances first significant gun legislation in decades

SHAFAQNA- USA’s Senate took an initial step towards passing the country’s first major gun-control legislation in decades on Tuesday (21 June 2022).

Senators voted to speed passage of a bipartisan package of measures to toughen federal gun laws. The Senate is expected to vote on the 80-page bill this week before a two-week recess.

The bill unveiled on Tuesday does not go as far as Democrats, including President Joe Biden, had sought. Still, if passed, it would be the most significant action to combat gun violence to emerge from Congress in years.

Source: reuters

