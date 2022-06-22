Saudi’s Crown Prince Visits Jordan

SHAFAQNA- Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Amman on Tuesday (21 June 2022) on his first working visit to Jordan since 2017.

Jordanian King Abdullah II and his Crown Prince, Prince Al-Hussein, welcomed bin Salman at Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Bin Salman’s visit to Jordan comes five years after assuming his position as Crown Prince in Saudi Arabia, and as part of a regional tour that he started in Egypt on Monday and concludes in Turkey on Wednesday.

The tour of the Saudi’s Crown Prince acquires special importance as it comes before a planned Arab-American summit, which Saudi Arabia will host in mid-July, with the participation of USA’s President Joe Biden.

Source: aa