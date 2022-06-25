ME expert: “Iran and Saudi Arabia can manage energy crisis caused by Ukraine war”

SHAFAQNA- An expert on Middle East issues believes: Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Iran and Saudi Arabia can create a good space for cooperation to manage energy resources and the oil industry.

Dr. Hassan Lasjerdi, an expert on regional issues, told Shafaqna Ayandeh about developments in the region: Five rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia hosted and mediated in Iraq show the two sides believe in improving the relations. Another point is that if these negotiations were unsuccessful or slow for any reason, both sides could have expressed their views, and Iraq could have stated this as a mediator. In this regard, the need to establish relations between the two sides has been felt.

He added: There are regional concerns for Saudi Arabia on the issue of Burjam, some of which relate to Burjam cases, and there are mostly security discussions in the region. Also, Regarding the Ukraine crisis, Iran and Saudi Arabia can have a good space for cooperation to manage energy resources and the oil industry. Another issue is some Joint regional files between Iran and Saudi Arabia, like the case of Syria and Iraq. Therefore, the concerns raised by Saudi Arabia are generally security concerns raised in the form of Burjam.

Source: Shafaqna Persian