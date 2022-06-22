Hossam Zaki: Some countries are trying to get Syria back to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- The Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League today announced the efforts of some countries to return Syria to the Arab League.

Speaking today, the Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki, addressed the issue of Syria’s return to the Arab League, saying: “Some countries are trying to return Damascus to the Arab League, but it is difficult to determine a specific time for it.”

The Deputy Secretary General of the Arab League did not mention the names of these countries.

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011 following the start of the war. Hossam Zaki’s remarks come asSyrian Foreign Minister Faisal Al-Miqdad said earlier: “Damascus’ return to the Arab League is not one of the Syrian government’s top priorities.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian