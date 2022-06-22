Afghanistan earthquake: Latest reports say 950 dead & 600 injured [photos]

SHAFAQNA- A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Afghanistan on Wednesday (22 June 2022) morning, killing at least 950 people and injuring more than 600. The quake struck 44 km from the city of Khost in south-eastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 km. Paktika province was reported to have suffered the most casualties, with at least 255 killed. This is the deadliest earthquake in Afghanistan in 19 years.

The death toll from the quake, which struck at 01:30 local time this morning (Wednesday), has risen to 950, according to the latest update from Reuters, and the death toll is still likely to rise.

Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, Head of the Ministry of Natural Disasters, has stressed that updated information will be provided once the investigation is completed, but it is believed that the incident will result in significant casualties.

Source: Shafaqna Persian