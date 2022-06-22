English
International Shia News Agency

UK: A volunteer raising money to build Mosque in Afghanistan

0
A volunteer Raising Money

SHAFAQNA- A volunteer at the local branch of the One Nation humanitarian charity in Rochdale, a town in Greater Manchester, England, is raising money to build a Mosque in Afghanistan.

Fahad Akram, 30, is aiming to raise £7,000 to build the house of worship. To date, he has raised £3,780 through bucket collections and a biryani sale.

He said: “This Masjid (Mosque) will have the capacity of 150-180 people including a Wudhu area [a washroom designated for ritual washing before prayers]. “This project is very close to my heart as I have always wanted to build a Masjid. “Jazakallah Khair [May Allah (SWT) reward you with goodness] to everyone that has supported and donated.”

One Nation supports local, national and international projects, from providing hot food and support for the homeless to providing emergency aid, clean water, food, clothes and shelters in devastated countries around the world.

Source: IQNA

Related posts

UK: ‘Islamophobia worse’ five years after deadly van attack at London Mosque

asadian

UK: £24m for Mosques & Muslim schools security

asadian

UK: Annual consumer inflation rose by 9% in April

asadian

14 May 2022: Seventh Annual Conference on Shia Studies

asadian

Ukraine War & China lockdowns to cause fastest UK price rises in years

asadian

UK: Parliament passes controversial anti-refugee bill

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.