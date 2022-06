SHAFAQNA- In occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have attacked five residential houses in different areas of Srinagar city.

According to Kashmir Media Service, as per a press release, the police said that on 21 June, it attacked five residential houses in Parimpora, Pantha Chhoke, Nowhatta, Zakoora areas of the city on the charge that they were used by mujahideen. The police further said more such houses have been identified and will be attacked soon.

Source: ABNA